Racking up 40 points is becoming a trend for Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox.

Fresh off his third 40-point effort of the season, Fox looks to lead the Kings to their seventh victory in 10 games when they host the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Fox had a stellar all-around effort on Thursday when he had 41 points and seven assists to lead Sacramento to a 128-123 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It marked the ninth time in his seven-year career that Fox scored at least 40. This time, every point was needed as he went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 43 points.

Fox was 14 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

"I didn't feel like it was like one of the games where I was just like, hot," Fox said afterward. "I don't really know how to describe it. When you're just in the moment, I can't really say I'm thinking about it. ... I know I had a good game, but I can't say that I felt like I knew I had 40 already."

Fox raised his season average to 30.1, sixth best in the league. His previous high is 25.2, set in the 2020-21 campaign.

Fox, who turns 26 on Wednesday, appears headed to his second straight All-Star Game.

Fox seemed bothered by his right shoulder after the game but insisted it wasn't anything to be concerned about.

"I'm all right," Fox said. "It hurt a little bit but can't do anything about it. Just get treatment and get ready for the next one."

Kings big man Domantas Sabonis recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds against the Thunder for his sixth double-double in a row and 19th of the season.

Sabonis is averaging 14.5 rebounds during the six-game stretch.

Utah defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 122-114 on Thursday night to record back-to-back wins for just the third time this season. It also was just the club's second road victory in 13 attempts this season.

Collin Sexton scored a season-best 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting and Simone Fontecchio also posted a season high with 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Fontecchio was 5 of 5 from 3-point range to match a career high.

"I just go out there and play as hard as I can," Fontecchio said afterward. "I just feel like everybody can trust me when I'm out there and that feels good and I'm going to keep doing that."

Fontecchio is averaging 19.3 points over the last three games.

Lauri Markkanen, an All-Star last season, is expected to be back in the lineup on Friday. He missed eight straight games due to a hamstring injury and then had 23 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 117-113 home victory over the New York Knicks before being held out against Portland on the second end of the back-to-back.

But the Jazz played well without Markkanen and led by as many as 33 points in a victory that was nowhere as close as the final score. Talen Horton-Tucker also had a strong game with 23 points.

"I thought everyone was very connected, especially defensively," Utah coach Will Hardy said. "And then offensively, I thought the ball moved around great. I think you see what happens to the collective energy when everyone feels like they're involved."

Rookie guard Keyonte George (foot and ankle) will miss his second straight game.

Sacramento has won four of the past five meetings, including a 130-114 win on Oct. 25 in Salt Lake City. Harrison Barnes scored a season-best 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Kings.

