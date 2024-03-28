Even when the Charlotte Hornets are going through challenging times -- much like this season -- the arrival of the Golden State Warriors is bound to gain attention.

That's the case again when the teams meet Friday night in Charlotte.

The Warriors' visit is generally an extra big deal in Charlotte, where Stephen Curry is from. He played collegiately at nearby Davidson.

This could have been more of a family affair, but Curry's younger brother, Seth Curry, is out for the season with a right ankle sprain sustained on March 1. He was acquired by the Hornets from the Dallas Mavericks in a Feb. 8 trade.

The players' father, Dell Curry, was a former NBA star in Charlotte and works for the team's television broadcasts.

Golden State (38-34), coming off Wednesday night's 101-93 victory at Orlando, is aiming for its second three-game road winning streak in a span of about a month.

Steph Curry has been Golden State's top scorer in just four of the team's last 11 games. Curry has netted 17 points in back-to-back games, though he added 10 assists in Orlando.

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins had 23 points against the Magic, leading the Warriors in scoring for the first time since early February.

That game was more notable because of Draymond Green's ejection in less than four minutes of playing time, but Golden State coach Steve Kerr said that shouldn't detract from positive steps made in Green's behavior.

"It was unfortunate," Kerr said. "He deserved it. He will bounce back. I'm most proud of the guys for stepping up. We had guys step up, and that's what it takes."

Green, who was suspended earlier this season, received his 19th career regular-season ejection from an NBA game and fourth this season after an exchange with official Ray Acosta.

"It just can't happen," Green said Thursday on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast. "I said what I said. I deserved to be kicked out at that point. If I'm all the way honest with y'all, kind of was trying to turn my body and angle it to go to the bench, but I said what I said a little too soon before angling my body. ... But, yeah, it just can't happen."

The Hornets (18-54) are trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since the games prior to and after the All-Star break -- more than a month ago.

Charlotte won 118-111 against visiting Cleveland on Wednesday night. That ended a five-game winning streak and marked the first time in six games that the Hornets had reached the 100-point mark.

Hornets rookie Brandon Miller did his best Curry impression by scoring 31 points with seven 3-point baskets in the victory against Cleveland.

"It's just the confidence," Miller said of a smooth-flowing offense. "We push everybody to be in the right spots and just to build their confidence."

Miller has had an up-and-down March, averaging 18.8 points this month. He hadn't reached the 30-point mark since back-to-back games in early February, so he might have good vibes going again.

"Having the right mindset to go into the game and go in there and play as hard as you can," Miller said. "Just trying to get wins."

Curry had only 15 points when Golden State upended the visiting Hornets 97-84 on Feb. 23. That tied Charlotte's second-lowest point total for the team this season.

Miller had only 11 points in 31 minutes in that game, shooting 4-for-14 from the field.

