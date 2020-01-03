DET
LAC

No Text

Clippers beat Pistons 126-112; George leaves with hamstring

  • AP
  • Jan 03, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Montrezl Harrell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers survived without Paul George in the second half to beat the Detroit Pistons 126-112 on Thursday night, winning consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13.

George didn't return after halftime because of left hamstring tightness. He finished with 12 points.

Lou Williams added 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 18 in three quarters for the Clippers, who had alternated wins and losses for nearly three weeks.

Bruce Brown led nine Pistons in double figures with 15 points. Andre Drummond added 10 points and 12 rebounds. They've lost four in a row on the road and eight of nine overall.

Trailing by nine, the Clippers took control in the second quarter. They outscored the Pistons 35-20, including runs of 9-0 and 10-0, to take a 69-63 lead into halftime. George hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Leonard followed with another 3. Seven different Clippers scored in the spurts.

Once George was sidelined, his teammates stepped up. Landry Shamet hit consecutive 3-pointers that extended the lead to 18 points in the third. Maurice Harkless, who started, Williams and Harrell combined to score 13 of the Clippers' final 15 points and send them into the fourth leading 106-79.

Detroit scored on consecutive possessions just once in the third.

Harrell and Williams anchored the second unit in the fourth when the starters rested. The Pistons outscored the Clippers 33-20, but they had too big a deficit to overcome.

TIP-INS

Pistons: They're on a trip with at least one game in each time zone for the first time since Dec. 5-16, 1979. ... Nearly two years after Blake Griffin's shocking trade from the Clippers to Detroit, he's the only one of six players involved still on either roster.

Clippers: Patrick Beverley is expected back in the next couple games from a sprained right wrist. ... At 10-5, they tied for the league's third-best record in December. ... So far the Clippers have scored at least 130 points in six games, tied for second-most in the NBA.

NO GRIFFIN

Griffin sat out with left knee soreness against his former team. Clipper Darrell shouted, ''I paid my money and I want to see Blake Griffin!'', drawing a smile from Griffin seated on the bench. The crowd then began chanting, ''We want Blake! We want Blake!''

REMEMBERING STERN

Doc Rivers recalled that David Stern was the first call he received after being fired as Orlando coach in 2003.

''I'm thinking, `Wow, this is a cool thing. When you get fired the commissioner calls,''' Rivers said. ''But he was calling me to tell me was that tomorrow ABC was going to offer me the job and I better take it.''

Rivers did, working with Al Michaels as a TV commentator for one season before returning to coaching with the Boston Celtics.

''He was the sheriff with love,'' Rivers said of Stern, who died Wednesday. ''People don't remember this league when he came in. This was a tough league. This was a drug-infested, image-problem league. David Stern came in and cleaned it up and kept it going.''

Detroit coach Dwane Casey credited Stern for doing more than any other sports commissioner to promote race relations and women in the workplace.

''I am a product of the '60s and I've seen everything, discrimination, segregation, and David made it known from the very start that he wanted diversity in the NBA,'' Casey said. ''He wanted it in the front offices and in the coaching ranks, and he made it happen.''

There was a pregame moment of silence for Stern.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Golden State on Saturday in the middle of their six-game trip.

Clippers: Host Memphis on Saturday, a team the Clippers beat by two points on Nov. 27.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
K. Leonard
2 SF
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
53.7 Field Goal % 45.4
54.0 Three Point % 45.1
61.4 Free Throw % 88.8
+ 1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
  DET team rebound 0:13
  Sekou Doumbouya missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Shooting foul on Johnathan Motley 0:13
+ 3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 0:25
  Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3rd of 3 free throws 0:39
+ 1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:39
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 0:39
  DET team rebound 0:39
  Svi Mykhailiuk missed 1st of 3 free throws 0:39
  Shooting foul on Landry Shamet 0:39
Team Stats
Points 112 126
Field Goals 40-94 (42.6%) 50-92 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 7-33 (21.2%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 25-35 (71.4%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 57 55
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 33 40
Team 12 4
Assists 20 29
Steals 10 6
Blocks 1 11
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Brown SG 6
15 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 12-23 33301633112
home team logo Clippers 25-11 30393720126
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 12-23 108.3 PPG 42.2 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 25-11 115.0 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
B. Brown SG PPG RPG APG FG%
M. Harrell PF 18.6 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.9 APG 56.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Brown SG 15 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
M. Harrell PF 23 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
42.6 FG% 54.3
21.2 3PT FG% 39.3
71.4 FT% 71.4
Pistons
Starters
T. Snell
S. Mykhailiuk
A. Drummond
S. Doumbouya
T. Frazier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Snell 14 1 1 6/10 2/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 1 -22 17
S. Mykhailiuk 14 2 2 4/11 2/7 4/6 3 28 0 0 1 1 1 +3 19
A. Drummond 10 12 0 3/10 0/2 4/6 4 26 3 1 4 2 10 -21 22
S. Doumbouya 10 11 0 4/11 0/4 2/3 5 27 1 0 0 4 7 +1 22
T. Frazier 0 4 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 3 2 2 -5 6
Starters
T. Snell
S. Mykhailiuk
A. Drummond
S. Doumbouya
T. Frazier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Snell 14 1 1 6/10 2/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 1 -22 17
S. Mykhailiuk 14 2 2 4/11 2/7 4/6 3 28 0 0 1 1 1 +3 19
A. Drummond 10 12 0 3/10 0/2 4/6 4 26 3 1 4 2 10 -21 22
S. Doumbouya 10 11 0 4/11 0/4 2/3 5 27 1 0 0 4 7 +1 22
T. Frazier 0 4 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 3 2 2 -5 6
Bench
B. Brown
D. Rose
C. Wood
L. Galloway
T. Maker
L. King
R. Jackson
M. Morris
B. Griffin
K. Thomas
J. Bone
L. Kennard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Brown 15 2 6 6/12 0/2 3/3 3 30 1 0 0 0 2 -3 30
D. Rose 14 2 6 5/15 0/2 4/4 1 27 0 0 1 0 2 -6 27
C. Wood 14 6 1 4/7 1/3 5/6 2 24 0 0 1 0 6 -11 21
L. Galloway 11 2 1 4/10 1/6 2/3 0 21 2 0 1 1 1 -14 16
T. Maker 10 3 1 4/7 1/3 1/4 2 14 2 0 0 2 1 +9 17
L. King 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 45 20 40/94 7/33 25/35 23 234 10 1 11 12 33 -70 197
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
M. Harkless
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 18 6 5 8/16 1/3 1/1 2 24 2 1 1 1 5 +20 36
P. George 12 3 3 5/10 2/5 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 3 -1 20
M. Harkless 12 9 2 6/7 0/0 0/2 0 25 1 2 1 2 7 +27 27
L. Shamet 8 4 5 3/8 2/7 0/0 4 28 1 0 2 0 4 +24 21
I. Zubac 8 5 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 4 1 0 5 +19 18
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
M. Harkless
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 18 6 5 8/16 1/3 1/1 2 24 2 1 1 1 5 +20 36
P. George 12 3 3 5/10 2/5 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 3 -1 20
M. Harkless 12 9 2 6/7 0/0 0/2 0 25 1 2 1 2 7 +27 27
L. Shamet 8 4 5 3/8 2/7 0/0 4 28 1 0 2 0 4 +24 21
I. Zubac 8 5 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 4 1 0 5 +19 18
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
J. Green
J. Robinson
R. McGruder
D. Walton
J. Motley
P. Beverley
P. Patterson
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 23 4 0 9/17 0/1 5/9 1 27 0 3 1 2 2 -11 29
L. Williams 22 5 5 7/16 3/6 5/5 1 30 1 0 4 0 5 -1 34
J. Green 12 11 3 4/6 2/3 2/2 5 25 0 0 2 5 6 -5 27
J. Robinson 5 2 3 1/2 1/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 1 0 2 -1 12
R. McGruder 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 1 0 1 0 +8 11
D. Walton 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -11 2
J. Motley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 51 29 50/92 11/28 15/21 22 235 6 11 15 11 40 +70 237
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores