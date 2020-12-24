|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Luke Kennard makes three point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
|
35-26
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup (Monte Morris assists)
|
35-28
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Paul George makes three point jump shot (Patrick Patterson assists)
|
38-28
|
10:58
|
|
|
Bol Bol misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Paul George defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
Reggie Jackson makes three point jump shot (Patrick Patterson assists)
|
41-28
|
10:38
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup (Will Barton assists)
|
41-30
|
10:14
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Will Barton turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein blocks Reggie Jackson's two point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
+3
|
Patrick Patterson makes three point floating jump shot
|
44-30
|
9:30
|
|
|
Luke Kennard shooting foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|
|
9:30
|
|
+1
|
Monte Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
44-31
|
9:30
|
|
+1
|
Monte Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
44-32
|
9:30
|
|
+1
|
Monte Morris makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
44-33
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Ivica Zubac makes two point turnaround hook shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|
46-33
|
9:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
47-33
|
9:02
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
+3
|
Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Will Barton assists)
|
47-36
|
8:26
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Will Barton defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Monte Morris misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Paul George turnover (lost ball) (Will Barton steals)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point finger roll layup (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
|
47-38
|
8:05
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson shooting foul (Will Barton draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Will Barton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
47-39
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot
|
49-39
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jamal Murray shooting foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
50-39
|
7:33
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Serge Ibaka makes two point turnaround hook shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
|
52-39
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jamal Murray shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
|
|
7:16
|
|
+1
|
Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
53-39
|
7:01
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
53-40
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jamal Murray turnover (back court violation)
|
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
|
56-40
|
6:25
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum blocks Paul Millsap's two point driving layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Gary Harris assists)
|
56-42
|
5:12
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Gary Harris defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Nuggets offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Nuggets offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-43
|
4:34
|
|
|
Gary Harris personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Clippers offensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
57-43
|
4:11
|
|
|
Gary Harris turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Beverley steals)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Clippers offensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-43
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
58-45
|
3:40
|
|
+3
|
Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|
61-45
|
3:32
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Monte Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
61-46
|
3:32
|
|
|
Monte Morris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point step back jump shot
|
63-46
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Monte Morris makes two point floating jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
63-48
|
2:14
|
|
|
Gary Harris personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
64-48
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-48
|
2:00
|
|
|
Gary Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Luke Kennard turnover (discontinue dribble)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Clippers 60 second timeout
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point reverse layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
65-50
|
1:27
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson offensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Paul Millsap shooting foul (Patrick Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
66-50
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
67-50
|
1:01
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Nicolas Batum makes two point finger roll layup (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|
69-50
|
0:59
|
|
|
Will Barton shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
70-50
|
0:52
|
|
|
Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum personal foul (Loose ball) (Will Barton draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Will Barton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
70-51
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Will Barton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
70-52
|
0:25
|
|
|
Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Will Barton personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|
|
0:12
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
71-52
|
0:12
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
72-52
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (Monte Morris assists)
|
72-55
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|