2018 NBA Finals: Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

Entering Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, the Warriors will be seeking to win their second consecutive NBA Championship, and their third title in four years. The Cavaliers will be looking to make history.

Golden State has a commanding 3-0 lead going into Game 4, and nobody has ever come back from that kind of deficit before. Cleveland, no strangers to making history, want to do just that. The Cavs have already come back from 3-1 in the past, so there has to be some confidence that they can defy the odds once again.

Despite all their talent, the Warriors needed seven games to defeat the top-seeded Rockets in the Western Conference finals. Golden State played well, but it was also the biggest challenge the Warriors have faced since Kevin Durant joined forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. Besides that, they breezed through the playoffs on their way back to the finals.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have had a rough road back to this rematch. It took seven games in the first round against Indiana and they needed a superhuman effort from LeBron James against Boston in the conference finals, winning four of the final five games of the series to punch a ticket to the Finals. However, they're back again and that alone should be seen as an accomplishment after a drama-filled season.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch Game 4

Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio When: Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET



Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



NBA Finals schedule

Regular-season series: Warriors took both regular-season meetings against a completely different Cleveland team that featured Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder. Curry missed the Christmas Day meeting due to injury.

Last season's playoff results: Warriors defeated Cavaliers in five games to win the 2017 NBA Finals.

Injury Report: Andre Iguodala (knee) played in Game 3, despite suffering an injury to his other knee.

Cavaliers win if:

LeBron James has been out of his mind on the court lately. If the Cavs are going to have any chance against the greatest collection of talent ever assembled, he'll need to keep up that level of play. Considering he is averaging 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game these playoffs, that at least feels possible. He'll need at least some help from Love, George Hill, Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver. If those four don't show up then it doesn't matter what James does. It won't be enough.

Warriors win if:

The Warriors need to get the ball into the hands of Curry and let him go to work. Durant is incredible, but his isolation sets have had a tendency to drag down Golden State's offense at times. The Warriors are at their best when Curry is bending a defense to his will and he needs the ball to do that. Give the ball to Curry and let him unleash the Warriors heavy 3-point shooting offense.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine date scientist Stephen Oh's simulations, the Warriors have a 74.3 percent chance of winning this series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for the NBA Finals here.

TEAM ODDS ODDS% SIM% VALUE WARRIORS -1,000 90.9% 74.3% -16.6% CAVALIERS +650 13.3% 25.7% 12.4%

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket