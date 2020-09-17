The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat take the court for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Heat lead the series after an overtime victory in Game 1, with the Celtics looking to even the score in the rematch. Gordon Hayward (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) are doubtful to play for Boston. Chris Silva (pubic bone) is out for Miami.

Tip-off is 7 p.m. ET inside the NBA's Orlando bubble. Boston is a 2.5-point favorite in the Celtics vs. Heat odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is 208.5.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 208.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -140, Heat +120

BOS: The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are a strong two-way team, featuring the best defense so far in the NBA Playoffs 2020. Boston is allowing just 1.03 points per possession in the postseason, the No. 1 rate in the league, and the Celtics are also holding opponents to just 41.1 percent shooting and 31.7 percent from 3-point range, both of which top the NBA. In the regular season, Brad Stevens' team was also stellar defensively, ranking No. 4 in defensive rating, and Boston also boasted a top-four offense.

More than anything, the Celtics are incredibly balanced, ranking in the top six of the league in turnover avoidance and rebounding on the offensive side, as well as shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation defensively. To go along with that balance, Boston also has star power, with Jayson Tatum averaging 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs and Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker both adding more than 19 points per game to the mix.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has been fantastic on the offensive end in the playoffs, scoring 1.13 points per 100 possession. The Heat rank second in the playoffs in shooting efficiency, after finishing third in the regular season, and Miami is also No. 2 in the playoffs in free-throw rate, putting pressure on opponents by attacking the rim at will.

On the glass, the Heat are also tremendous, ranking in the top five of the postseason in both offensive and defensive rebounding, with Miami landing at No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate during the regular season. On the whole, Miami's defense has been stellar in Orlando, allowing just 1.06 points per possession, and the Heat can deploy lineups featuring Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and/or Derrick Jones Jr. that are unquestionably elite on the defensive end.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

