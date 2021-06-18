The Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of a best-of-seven second-round series on Friday in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Hawks lead the series by a 3-2 margin after two consecutive comeback wins. As such, the Sixers must win to avoid elimination as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Atlanta, with De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) ruled out. Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable for Philadelphia, with Danny Green (calf) ruled out.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -3

76ers vs. Hawks over-under: 221.5 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: 76ers -150, Hawks +130

PHL: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

ATL: The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia has arguably been the better team for a majority of this series, even while trailing 3-2. There have been some minutes of inexplicable performance, but the Sixers are talented and effective, as evidenced by their top-seeded pedigree. Philadelphia was the second-best defensive team in the NBA during the regular season, and the Sixers are holding opponents to fewer than 1.09 points per possession in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Embiid is a huge part of that success defensively, anchoring the team's rim protection, and the All-NBA center, when healthy, also drives Philadelphia's offense.

Embiid is averaging 32.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in the series and, in four of the five games, he has been utterly dominant. As a team, the 76ers are scoring 118.4 points per 100 possessions in the postseason, riding a 60.4 percent true shooting mark in the process. Atlanta improved its defense in 2020-21 when compared to previous seasons, but the Hawks still landed below league-average in overall efficiency, and they could be vulnerable in a pressure-packed spot.

Why the Hawks can cover

Young has been outstanding throughout the series, and that was again true in Game 5. The talented point guard is averaging 29.6 points and 10.8 assists per game through the first five contests, headlined by a playoff career high 39-point effort in Game 5. Young scored 25 of his 39 points after halftime, keying Atlanta's second consecutive comeback win. The Hawks erased an 18-point deficit in Game 4, only to upstage that effort with a 26-point comeback in Game 5. Part of that is a stellar 7.6 percent turnover rate in the last two games, but Atlanta's defense has also been remarkable.

The Hawks are allowing 104.6 points per 100 possessions in the last two contests, holding a potent offense to well-below average efficiency. Atlanta has been stellar in slowing opponents from 3-point range (34.9 percent) this season, and that is working to its advantage against a Sixers team that sometimes scuffles in situations in which they are forced to create in the half-court.

