The top-seeded Utah Jazz should have a sense of urgency Wednesday when they host the surging eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series. The Grizzlies won seven of nine to end the regular season, then captured two victories in the play-in format to earn the final seed in the Western Conference. They continued their surge by winning the series opener 112-109 in one of the NBA's toughest road environments. The Jazz, minus injured star Donovan Mitchell, rallied late after trailing most of the way but the Grizzlies made enough plays to seal the upset.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is a 9.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 219 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Why the Jazz can cover



The Jazz will no doubt benefit from the expected return of Mitchell, their high-scoring superstar who was a game-time scratch in Game 1 because of a lingering sprained ankle. Mitchell averaged 26.4 points and 5.2 assists in 53 regular-season games played. The Jazz could have used their leader in the series opener as clumsy execution and poor shooting led to a downfall in a game in which they bolted out to a 14-point lead before falling apart. Utah shot just 12-of-47 from 3-point range (25.5 percent) and its lack of ball security led to 16 turnovers.

Even so, the Jazz can be encouraged that, even without Mitchell, they rallied from 17 points down to make it a one-possession game in the final minute. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 29 points, and his five late free throws pulled the Jazz within three. Six Utah players scored in double figures.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continued their progression behind a youth-laden and talent-rich roster that appears to see its confidence growing with each game. Fourth-year pro Dillon Brooks, a second-round draft pick in 2017, notched a game-high 31 points to go with seven rebounds. Budding star Ja Morant, who closed out the must-win game against the Golden State Warriors with a series of clutch plays, again provided poise and leadership down the stretch. He scored 26 points while adding four assists and four rebounds.

The Grizzlies also showed resolve as their eight-point lead was trimmed to one with 6.4 seconds left. They ran a set play that opened the floor for a Brooks layup, then contested a desperation 3-point attempt from Bogdanovic as time expired.

