Potentially missing two of their three biggest stars, the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets will host the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks in a crucial Eastern Conference semifinals Game 5 matchup on Tuesday. Brooklyn has let a 2-0 lead in the 2021 NBA Playoffs series slip away and will be without Kyrie Irving and possibly James Harden for Game 5. Irving suffered a sprained right ankle in Sunday's Game 4 loss at Milwaukee and has been ruled out, while Harden is now considered doubtful after suffering a strained a hamstring early in the opening game of the series.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Nets have won all three home games vs. the Bucks this year, including the playoffs and regular season. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a four-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Nets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 218.5 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -165 Nets +145

MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo has eight consecutive double-doubles this postseason

BKN: The Nets are 5-3 as home underdogs

Why the Nets can cover



Irving injured his ankle when he landed awkwardly on Antetokounmpo's foot in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. He left the game after scoring 11 points. Brooklyn won four out of five games that Kevin Durant played without the other two members of the Nets' "Big Three" this season. Durant missed 16 of 25 shots from the field in Game 3. He did finish with 28 points and 13 rebounds. No other Nets players scored in double figures in Game 4.

The Nets have won all five home games this postseason, and along with Milwaukee, are one of two teams to win all of their home games in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Five of Brooklyn's six playoff wins have been by double digits, tied for the most double-digit postseason wins in franchise history. The Nets are 4-0 in the playoffs when scoring 120-plus points, and won 31 of 34 regular season games when they reached that offensive total. Durant has averaged 29.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game so far in the series vs. Milwaukee.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks led by as many as 19 points in their 107-96 Game 4 victory. Milwaukee held Brooklyn to 89.5 points in the two home wins that erased a 0-2 series deficit. The Bucks became the first team to hold the Nets under 100 points in consecutive games this season. Milwaukee is holding its opponents to 42.1 percent shooting from the field this postseason, best among all teams during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4. His four games of 30 points and 10 rebounds in the playoffs are tied for the most in the NBA postseason.

Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight assists on Sunday. He has scored 54 points in the last two games of the series. Brook Lopez hauled in 11 rebounds in Games 3 and 4. The Bucks forced 17 Nets turnovers in Game 3. Milwaukee has won four of seven games vs. Brooklyn overall this year, including the regular season and playoffs. The Bucks are looking to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

