The Boston Celtics earned home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, only to give it back in Game 1. Boston fell short by a double-digit margin at home in the series opener, failing to score efficiently against Milwaukee. On Tuesday, the Celtics look to even the score in with a Game 2 tilt at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET in Boston, with the Celtics favored by 4.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook, and an over-under total of 215 points.

Later in the evening at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies get together for Game 2 of a second-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Golden State also picked up a Game 1 road win, overcoming the extended absence of Draymond Green following an ejection. Memphis needs a win as a result, and the Grizzlies are two-point underdogs with an over-under total of 227.5 points. Before locking in any NBA picks or parlays, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the third full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tuesday's NBA playoff schedule and just revealed its best bets. If you parlay the model's NBA playoff picks, you could be looking at a payout of over 12-1. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, May 3

One pick the model recommends for Tuesday's NBA playoff slate is under 227.5 points in the Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup. Both teams are elite on the defensive end of the floor, and the model projects some regression after a Game 1 in which both teams exceeded their season averages from 3-point range.

Memphis is holding opponents to 1.07 points per possession in the playoffs, a top-tier figure, and the Grizzlies are leading the postseason in turnovers created with 17.7 per game. Memphis also blocks 6.1 shots per game, and the Warriors are shooting only 69.5 percent from the free throw line.

Dating back to the regular season, the Grizzlies are allowing fewer than 110 points per game, leading the NBA in steals and blocks with opponents shooting only 52.2 percent from inside the arc. With Golden State bringing the league's No. 2 defense in overall efficiency, assists allowed and field goal percentage allowed in 2021-22, both teams are bringing elite defenses.

How to make NBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

The model also has identified three other extremely confident picks that need to be in your NBA parlays, including one pick that hits well over 70 percent of the time, returning plenty of value. You can only see the model's NBA parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What are the top NBA picks for Tuesday? And which pick can you bank on well over 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the NBA best bets for Tuesday, all from the model that is on a roll on all top-rated NBA picks, and find out.