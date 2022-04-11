We're nearing the close of the final day of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and a lot has been decided. All 10 Eastern Conference seeds are set, as are the Nos. 1 and 2 and 7-10 seeds in the West.

Still to be decided: West's 3-4 and 5-6 seeds. Below are the current first-round and play-in matchups that are locked in. We will be updating this post as more seeds and matchups get locked in.

Eastern Conference

1. Miami Heat

Miami has clinched the No. 1 seed.

First-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

2. Boston Celtics

Boston has clinched the No. 2 seed.

First-round opponent: vs. winner of Brooklyn/Cleveland play-in game

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee has clinched the No. 3 seed.

First-round opponent: vs. Bulls

4. Philadelphia 76ers



Philadelphia has clinched the No. 4 seed.

First-round opponent: vs. Raptors



5. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are locked into the No. 5 seed.

First-round matchup: @76ers

6. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed.

First-round matchup: @Bucks

East play-in matchups

April 12: No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 7 Brooklyn Nets



No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 7 Brooklyn Nets April 13: No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at No. 7 Atlanta Hawks



No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at No. 7 Atlanta Hawks April 15: Winner of Charlotte/Atlanta vs. Loser of Cleveland/Brooklyn



Western Conference

1. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix has clinched the No. 1 overall seed.

First-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)

2. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have clinched the No. 2 seed.

First-round matchup: vs. Timberwolves/Clippers play-in winner

3. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will be the No. 3 seed with a win over New Orleans Sunday night or a Dallas loss to San Antonio. If they lose, and Dallas beats the Spurs, Golden State will drop to No. 4.

Current first-round matchup: Nuggets

Nuggets Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage

4. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas can only jump to No. 3 with a win over the Spurs and a Warriors loss to the Pelicans.

Current first-round matchup: Jazz



Jazz Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Dallas has clinched with a 3-1 head-to-head advantage



5. Utah Jazz

Utah will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win over Portland or a Denver loss to the Lakers Sunday night.

Current first-round matchup: Mavericks

Mavericks Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Jazz have clinched with a 4-0 head-to-head advantage

6. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets need to beat the Lakers and have the Jazz lose to the Blazers tonight to jump to the No. 6 seed, otherwise Denver will be No. 6.

Current play-in matchup: Warriors

Warriors Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage

West play-in matchups