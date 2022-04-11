We're nearing the close of the final day of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and a lot has been decided. All 10 Eastern Conference seeds are set, as are the Nos. 1 and 2 and 7-10 seeds in the West.
Still to be decided: West's 3-4 and 5-6 seeds. Below are the current first-round and play-in matchups that are locked in. We will be updating this post as more seeds and matchups get locked in.
Eastern Conference
1. Miami Heat
Miami has clinched the No. 1 seed.
- First-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)
2. Boston Celtics
Boston has clinched the No. 2 seed.
- First-round opponent: vs. winner of Brooklyn/Cleveland play-in game
3. Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee has clinched the No. 3 seed.
- First-round opponent: vs. Bulls
4. Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia has clinched the No. 4 seed.
- First-round opponent: vs. Raptors
5. Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are locked into the No. 5 seed.
- First-round matchup: @76ers
6. Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed.
- First-round matchup: @Bucks
East play-in matchups
- April 12: No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 7 Brooklyn Nets
- April 13: No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at No. 7 Atlanta Hawks
- April 15: Winner of Charlotte/Atlanta vs. Loser of Cleveland/Brooklyn
Western Conference
1. Phoenix Suns
Phoenix has clinched the No. 1 overall seed.
- First-round matchup: TBD (play-in results)
2. Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies have clinched the No. 2 seed.
- First-round matchup: vs. Timberwolves/Clippers play-in winner
3. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors will be the No. 3 seed with a win over New Orleans Sunday night or a Dallas loss to San Antonio. If they lose, and Dallas beats the Spurs, Golden State will drop to No. 4.
- Current first-round matchup: Nuggets
- Tiebreaker vs. No. 4 Mavericks: Dallas has clinched with 3-1 head-to-head advantage
4. Dallas Mavericks
Dallas can only jump to No. 3 with a win over the Spurs and a Warriors loss to the Pelicans.
- Current first-round matchup: Jazz
- Tiebreaker vs. No. 3 Warriors: Dallas has clinched with a 3-1 head-to-head advantage
5. Utah Jazz
Utah will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win over Portland or a Denver loss to the Lakers Sunday night.
- Current first-round matchup: Mavericks
- Tiebreaker vs. No. 6 Nuggets: Jazz have clinched with a 4-0 head-to-head advantage
6. Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets need to beat the Lakers and have the Jazz lose to the Blazers tonight to jump to the No. 6 seed, otherwise Denver will be No. 6.
- Current play-in matchup: Warriors
- Tiebreaker vs. No. 5 Jazz: Utah has clinched with 4-0 head-to-head advantage
West play-in matchups
- April 12: No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 13: No. 10 San Antonio Spurs at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans
- April 15: Loser of Clippers/Minnesota vs. Winner of San Antonio/New Orleans