The Brooklyn Nets enters the NBA Eastern Conference play-in tournament on a four-game winning streak, including a 118-107 win over Cleveland last Friday. The Cavaliers went 1-3 in their final four games of the regular season, but the win came over Milwaukee on Sunday. Brooklyn won three out of the four meetings between these teams this year and have now won seven of the last 10 overall. The winner of Tuesday night's game will earn a date with No. 2 seed Boston in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs next week. Jarrett Allen (finger) remains out for Cleveland, while Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons (back).

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is listed as the 9.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for points scored is set at 226.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers spread: Nets -9.5

Nets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Cavaliers money line: Nets -475, Cavaliers +360

BKN: The Nets are 9-31-1 against the spread in home games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 20-19 against the spread in road games



Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is tremendous, but the Nets also have positive projections on the other end of the floor. The Nets are in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.2 percent), 3-point percentage allowed (34.5 percent), assists allowed (23.8 per game) and blocked shots (5.5 per game). Cleveland is below-average in offensive efficiency, and the Cavaliers rank in the bottom third of the NBA in turnover avoidance. From there, Brooklyn's offense can take over, and the Nets are scoring 122.8 points per 100 possessions with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor this season.

The Nets rank in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency overall, and Brooklyn is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 80.5 percent at the free throw line. Brooklyn is also generating more than 25 assists and producing 13.7 fast break points per game. The Nets are in the top 10 of the league in 3-point accuracy and offensive rebound rate, with the Cavaliers landing near the bottom of the league in blocks and steals on defense.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is built for the postseason, as it relies on strong defense to win games. The Cavaliers finished fifth in the NBA in points allowed per game (105.7), sitting just behind four teams who are viewed as title contenders. Brooklyn has been in the bottom half of the league in defense this year, which does not bode well in a playoff setting.

Veteran Kevin Love has plenty of playoff experience and is coming off a 32-point outing against Milwaukee on Sunday. He is going to provide his team with the right mindset heading into this game. Brooklyn has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games, including once in its last six home games.

