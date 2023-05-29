A big-time Game 7 matchup in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals occurs when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat on Monday night. After being down 0-3, the Celtics have rallied to win three straight games. On Saturday night, Boston knocked off the Heat 104-103. Derrick White hit a putback layup as time expired. Gabe Vincent (ankle) is questionable for Miami, while, Malcolm Brogdon (arm) is questionable for the Celtics.

The game from TD Garden Center in Boston will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 203. Before making any Celtics vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 162 NBA picks, he is 106-55-1, returning nearly $3,600 for $100 players. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics: Boston -7

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 203 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Boston -320, Miami +250

MIA: Heat are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games overall

BOS: Over is 11-5 in Celtics' last 16 overall

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an athletic and versatile playmaker in the frontcourt. Tatum has the ability to score from any spot on the floor due to his effortless jumper. The four-time All-Star is leading the team in points (27.8), rebounds (10.5) and assists (5.3). He's dropped at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in three of his last five outings. In Game 6, Tatum finished with 31 points and 12 boards.

White has made a serious impact in this series for Boston. He is a well-rounded player, creating offense for himself and others. The Colorado product has made at least three 3-pointers in six straight games. He's putting up 13.1 points, three rebounds and shoots 38% from downtown during the conference finals.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler has been the most dominant player on the floor for Miami. Butler can get to the basket and score in the paint consistently. The six-time All-Star has a smooth jumper with good court vision. Butler leads the squad in points (28.5), assists (5.7) and steals (2). On Saturday, he finished with 24 points, 11 boards and eight assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is extremely smart and strong in the frontcourt. Adebayo is a powerful finisher at the rim and defends the paint at a high rate. The Kentucky product ranks first on the team in rebounds (9.1) with 17.1 points and 1.1 steals per game. He recorded a double-double in two of his last five outings. In Game 6, Adebayo logged 11 points, 13 boards and five dimes.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

Severance is leaning Over on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back.

