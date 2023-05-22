The Denver Nuggets look to sweep their best-of-seven 2023 NBA Western Conference finals matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers when they meet in Game 4 Monday in Los Angeles. The Nuggets (53-29) took a commanding lead in the series with a 119-108 on Saturday. Denver, the top seed in the West for the first time in franchise history, has never beaten Los Angeles in a postseason series, losing seven previous series. The Lakers (43-39), the seventh seed in the conference, are 6-1 in home playoff games this season after finishing 23-18 at Crypto.com Arena during the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time regular-season series 113-76, and holds a 25-11 edge in postseason matchups. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach. Hartstein also excels in NBA, especially when picking Denver Nuggets games. Over the past 96 Denver matchups, he is 56-37-3 against the spread ($1,535 for $100 players). Anybody following those NBA picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Lakers vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Lakers:

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -3

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 224.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Nuggets +130, Lakers -155

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win over more than 10 points

LAL: The Lakers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games

Why the Lakers can cover

Small forward LeBron James registered his third consecutive double-double on Saturday, scoring 23 points and dishing out 12 assists. He also grabbed seven rebounds. James narrowly missed a triple double in the previous three playoff games, including 22 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Game 2. In the series opener, he scored 26 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had nine assists. In 15 postseason games this year, James is averaging 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal in 38.1 minutes of action.

Also registering a double-double in Game 3 for the Lakers was power forward Anthony Davis. He now has four consecutive double-doubles and is coming off a 28-point and 18-rebound effort on Saturday. He had 18 points and 14 boards in Game 2, and had 40 points and 10 rebounds in the series opener. Davis, who has 12 double-doubles this postseason, has 15 playoff starts, and is averaging 22.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. See which team to back here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver center Nikola Jokic may not have gotten a triple-double in Game 3, but his dominating presence enabled the Nuggets to seal the win with a late 13-0 scoring run. He finished with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds. He has registered four triple-doubles in the past five playoff games. In Game 2, he scored 23 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and added 12 assists. He had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in Game 1. In 14 postseason appearances, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.1 assists in 38.4 minutes of action.

Point guard Jamal Murray has continued his red-hot play, connecting on 51.7% of his field goals, including 49.5% from 3-point range in Game 3. He scored 37 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. It was his second 37-point effort and third 30-point game in the series. He is averaging nearly eight more points in the postseason than he did during the regular season. In 14 playoff games, he is averaging 27.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals. See which team to back here.

