All of the matchups are set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the complete schedule is here for the first round. Game 1 for all eight first-round series will take place this weekend, with Cavaliers vs. Magic starting things off on Saturday afternoon. The Heat and Pelicans claimed the No. 8 seeds in the playoff bracket on Friday night as the Play-In Tournament wrapped up and moved on to face the Celtics and Thunder, respectively.

The Lakers and 76ers (No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences) also advanced out of the Play-In Tournament, while the Kings, Hawks, Warriors and Bulls were all eliminated from the postseason.

The first round could run through Sunday, May 5 with eight best-of-seven series. The NBA has announced dates for every potential first-round game, as well as times and TV info for the first four games in each series. The up-to-date NBA playoff schedule is below.

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. Heat, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Thunder vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Knicks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 24

Game 2: Celtics vs. Heat, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Thunder vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: 76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26

Game 3: Pacers vs. Bucks, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 27

Game 4: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Pelicans vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 28

Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29

Game 4: Heat vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 4: Pelicans vs. Thunder, TBD

Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 30

Game 5*: Knicks vs. 76ers, TBD

Game 5*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 5*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Suns, TBD

Wednesday, May 1

Game 5*: Celtics vs. Heat, TBD

Game 5*: Thunder vs. Pelicans, TBD

Game 5*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

Thursday, May 2

Game 6*: 76ers vs. Knicks, TBD

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Bucks, TBD

Game 6*: Suns vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Game 6*: Lakers vs. Nuggets, TBD

Friday, May 3

Game 6*: Heat vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 6*: Magic vs. Cavaliers, TTBD

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD

Game 6*: Pelicans vs. Thunder, TBD

Saturday, May 4

Game 7*: Knicks vs. 76ers, TBD

Game 7*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Suns, TBD

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Lakers, TBD

Sunday, May 5

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Heat, TBD

Game 7*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 7*: Pelicans vs. Thunder, TBD

Game 7*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

2024 NBA playoff dates