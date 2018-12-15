3-team NBA trade called off as Suns, Grizzlies confuse role players in bigger deal with Wizards

UPDATE: Reports have emerged that the reported three-team trade between the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies has hit a snag because of an issue with the Suns and Grizzlies' side of the deal. The Grizzlies thought they were sending MarShon Brooks to the Suns, but the Suns thought they were receiving Dillon Brooks.

What follows is the original reporting on the trade.

Trevor Ariza is returning to a former team of his, but not the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, the veteran swingman is rejoining the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards give up forward Kelly Oubre, who goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, and guard Austin Rivers, who joins the Phoenix Suns. The Suns also receive MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden from the Grizzlies.

This would mean that the Wizards wouldn't shed any salary as previously indicated last month when they wanted to go on a "fire sale." The team has since "rebounded" from their sluggish start and they're now just two games back of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

For the Suns, they finally shed Ariza off of their roster as it had become clear that the worst team in the NBA had no use for him. Ariza, a 33-year-old defender and shooter, has averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Wizards likely will start him alongside Otto Porter Jr., though Porter is on the block as well.

Ariza played for the Wizards -- alongside John Wall, Bradley Beal and Porter -- for two seasons from 2012-14. Though his first season was injury-marred, Ariza averaged 14.4 points

They made the trade as their overtime loss at the New York Knicks was concluding.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 16-11 and one of the playoff contenders in the West. Oubre, a 23-year-old starter whose shot has been up and down, gives them a possible option at small forward as he's a more dynamic player than their current starter, Kyle Anderson.

It had been reported that the Lakers were in the hunt for Ariza. He was a starter on the 2008-09 team that won the championship Considering it looks all but set in stone that the Wizards will acquire the veteran small forward, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere for another 3-and-D player.