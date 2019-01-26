76ers' Jimmy Butler diagnosed with sprained right wrist, per report; could return Tuesday against Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-altering trade earlier this season when they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his time with the Sixers, Butler has averaged 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Philly, meanwhile, has gone 23-11 since Butler joined the team.

Butler has missed the team's last two games while dealing with a sprained right wrist. After seeing a specialist in Los Angeles on Friday, Butler has been diagnosed with the injury and miss Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sources: Philadelphia star Jimmy Butler visited a specialist in LA on Friday and it confirmed a sprained right wrist. He will be out tonight at Denver and is likely to be available Tuesday in LA. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 26, 2019

Butler last played against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 19 and scored 18 points in a 117-115 Philadelphia loss. However, the star guard did struggle shooting the basketball as he connected on just five of his 18 field-goal attempts throughout the contest.

Butler was brought to Philadelphia in an attempt to vault the Sixers, who will be back in action on Saturday against the Nuggets (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), to the top of the Eastern Conference and pair him with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It's a situation that has seen mixed reviews so far with reports surfacing that Butler was unhappy with his role in the team's offense.

The 76ers originally acquired Butler and Justin Patton from the Timberwolves in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless back on Nov. 12.