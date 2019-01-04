Jimmy Butler 'aggressively challenged' Brett Brown over role in 76ers offense, called him out in recent film session, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers made a bold move when they acquired All-Star guard Jimmy Butler earlier this season via trade.

However, now it appears that there is trouble in paradise when it comes to Philly's new star and head coach Brett Brown. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Butler has "aggressively challenged" Brown about his role within the offense and even called out the coach in a recent film session.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Jimmy Butler has aggressively challenged coach Brett Brown on his role in the offense, complicating an already tenuous chemistry among the team's Big 3 hierarchy, league sources told ESPN. Butler has been vocal in his contesting of Brown and his system, including a recent film session in Portland that some witnesses considered "disrespectful" and beyond normal player-coach discourse.

Shelburne and Wojnarowski are also reporting that Brown has "no issues" with the way Butler conducts himself and views it as "within the confines of the relationship" that he's developed with the All-Star. Despite the hostility at times, the franchise is still hoping to continue the partnership between the Sixers and Butler beyond the 2018-19 season.

The Sixers acquired Butler and Justin Patton in a deal with the Wolves in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a future draft pick.

In 31 games this season, Butler has put together averages of 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from three. Butler missed Philadelphia's last game -- against the Phoenix Suns -- due to an upper respiratory infection. He missed Friday's practice and his status for Saturday's game against the Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) remains in serious question.