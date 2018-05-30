76ers president Bryan Colangelo is probably going to lose his job for being bad at Twitter

On Tuesday night, what could well be the craziest story of the 2018 NBA season broke. According to "The Ringer," Bryant Colangelo, the 76ers president of basketball operations, has been operating several Twitter burner accounts. With those accounts, he's been doing everything from defending the size of his collars to starting beef with players within his organization, specifically Defensive Player of the Year finalist Joel Embiid.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast with CBS Sports HQ, Raja Bell and Danny Kanell tried to unpack this absolute mess of a story. Raja said that checking the "noise" -- whether as a player or an executive -- would have gotten him into trouble. According to Bell, who played 12 NBA seasons and was an executive with the Cavaliers after his playing days were over, people in the front office certainly shouldn't be paying attention to fans, bloggers or writers. Raja and Danny both think that this story will end up costing Colangelo his job.

Should this story hold up, Colangelo would be the second person affiliated with the NBA to be caught with burners in the past eight months. Kevin Durant had a private Instagram and Twitter account dug up last September that he would use to talk himself up and criticize former Oklahoma City teammates.

Also on Wednesday, the guys talk NBA Finals, who has more to look forward to between the Rockets and the Celtics, Kobe's upcoming book and the insane pregame shenanigans of the Golden Knights.

