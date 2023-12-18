The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) host the Chicago Bulls (10-17) in an Eastern Conference showdown on Monday. The Sixers are red-hot, winning six straight games. On Saturday, Philadelphia blew out the Charlotte Hornets 135-82. Meanwhile, Chicago has lost three of its past four games. On Dec. 16, the Miami Heat outmatched the Bulls 118-116. Zach LaVine (foot) will be out for Chicago, while, Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 11-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 228.

Bulls vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -11

Bulls vs. 76ers over/under: 228 points

Bulls vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -556, Chicago +413

CHI: The Chicago Bulls have hit the 1H game total Under in 44 of their last 73 games

PHI: The Philadelphia 76ers have hit the 4Q ML in 41 of their last 65 games

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the league. Embiid has a knack for overpowering players in the lane and being a stingy rim defender. The six-time All-Star is first in the NBA in points (34.2) and fifth in rebounds (11.7). In his last game, the Kansas product racked up 42 points and 15 rebounds. This was the second 40-point contest over the past three games.

Forward Tobias Harris has a smooth-shooting stroke from the perimeter. Harris plays at both the 3 and 4 spots and owns a nice post-up game. The Tennessee product logs 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and shoots 51% from the field. On Dec. 13 against the Pistons, Harris had 21 points and seven boards. He's scored at least 20 points in eight games thus far.

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan has been a consistent scorer across his career. DeRozan thrives in the mid-range area with the ability to finish through contact in the lane. The USC product averages 22.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. In his last outing, DeRozan totaled 27 points, five assists and three blocks. He's notched at least 27 points in three of his last six games.

Center Nikola Vucevic in an anchor in the lane. Vucevic consistently piles up boards while being able to score in the lane with ease. The 33-year-old ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounds (10.6) with 16.5 points per game. Additionally, he has supplied 15 double-doubles this season. On Dec. 14 versus the Heat, Vucevic finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

How to make Bulls vs. 76ers picks

