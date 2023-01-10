The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) will try to beat the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for the second time in three days when they square off on Tuesday night. Philadelphia has won four of its last five games, beating Detroit in a 123-111 final on Sunday. Detroit has lost three of its last four games and is a heavy underdog again on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is favored by 12.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Pistons vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Pistons spread: 76ers -12.5

76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 226 points

76ers vs. Pistons money line: Philadelphia -800, Detroit +550

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia was without star big man Joel Embiid (foot) on Sunday, but that did not stop the 76ers from cruising to a 123-111 win over Detroit. He has missed the last three games and remains day-to-day. Guard James Harden stepped up, scoring 20 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists in a triple-double effort.

Harden had struggled against Chicago in his previous game, going 4 of 17 from the floor, so it was a much-needed performance from him. Detroit has the most losses of any team in the NBA, and it is playing without the 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham along with Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (hand). Leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic, who has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, is going to miss this game due to left calf soreness. The Pistons turned the ball over 23 times in Sunday's loss, which led to 23 Philadelphia points.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has some clear room for improvement in this rematch, as the Pistons were able to play a semi-competitive game on Sunday despite their 23 turnovers. They can certainly stay within this double-digit spread if they limit their giveaways, especially if Embiid is held out. Killian Hayes led the Pistons with 26 points in Sunday's loss.

The Pistons have been better on the road than at home this season, picking up six road wins compared to five at home. Rookie shooting guard Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, while veteran guard Alec Burks is scoring 14.0 points off the bench. Detroit has covered the spread in five of its last six games following a double-digit loss at home.

