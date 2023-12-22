We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia is 19-8 overall and 11-4 at home, while Toronto is 11-16 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Sixers have won the last five meetings, including a 114-99 victory on Nov. 2. Philly is 19-8 against the spread this season, while Toronto is 13-14 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Raptors vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -8.5

76ers vs. Raptors over/under: 230.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: 76ers: -354, Raptors: +281

What you need to know about the Raptors

On Wednesday, Toronto couldn't handle the Denver Nuggets and fell 113-104. Despite the loss, the Raptors got a solid performance out of Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 18 points, but Toronto's other three starters combined for just 20 points.

Despite the lack of balance in their last game, the Raptors have six players averaging in double-figures. However, shooting is not the team's strength as it ranks 27th in 3-point percentage and 29th in free throw percentage. The Raptors have also struggled against fellow Atlantic Division opponents as they are 1-6 against the spread within the division, the second-worst ATS cover percentage in the NBA.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 127-113. Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 51 points and 12 rebounds. The game was his 13th in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 35 points to go along with five assists.

Philly leads the NBA in offensive rating while ranking fifth in defensive rating, with Embiid anchoring both. He's averaging an NBA-leading 35.1 points per game in just 34.1 minutes, as he's on pace to be the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62 to finish a season with more points than minutes. He also ranks ninth in the league with 1.9 blocks per game, while Philly leads the NBA with 9.0 steals per night. De'Anthony Melton (thigh) is questionable for Friday, while Nicolas Batum (hamstring) is out.

Key Betting Info

The Raptors can't catch a break as the underdog this season and currently sit at 4-11 in that position. The 76ers have dominated as the favorite so far this season and are currently 18-3 when expecting a win.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The 76ers are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games when favored at home.

The 76ers are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 games when favored.

The Raptors are 11-12 against the spread in their last 23 games after a day off.

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations.

