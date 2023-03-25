The Phoenix Suns will try to snap out of their losing skid when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Phoenix has lost three straight games and six of its last seven, falling into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Philadelphia has lost two of its last three games, but it is still in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. 76ers spread: Suns -1.5

Suns vs. 76ers over/under: 226 points

Suns vs. 76ers money line: Phoenix -125, Philadelphia +105

Why the Suns can cover

Philadelphia is entering the third game of a four-game road trip that began with stops in Chicago and Golden State. The Sixers blew an 11-point lead at Golden State on Friday night, which will make it difficult to recover physically and emotionally heading into the second leg of a back-to-back. They shot just 8 of 29 from 3-point range (27.6%) and were outrebounded 53-45.

Phoenix is sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, but it has run out of wiggle room following its recent rough patch, so the Suns will be motivated to get back on track in this game. Star guard Devin Booker leads the Suns with 28.2 points and 5.5 assists per game, scoring at least 32 points in each of his last three outings. Phoenix has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams and is 5-1-1 against the spread during that stretch.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia was playing without guard James Harden on Friday night, but he has a chance to return from an Achilles injury on Saturday night. MVP candidate Joel Embiid poured in 46 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists against the Warriors in what was the 76ers' third loss in their last 13 games. They are 1.5 games behind Boston for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Phoenix continues to struggle without Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip), going 2-6 in its last eight games. The Suns have allowed an average of 127 points per game in their three straight losses without Ayton as a rim protector. They have failed to cover the spread in seven straight games, while Philadelphia has covered in five of its last seven.

