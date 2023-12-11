We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 14-7 overall and 8-3 at home, while Washington is 3-18 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Wizards can't catch a break as the underdog this season, and currently sit at 3-17 in that position. The 76ers have dominated as the favorite so far this season, and are currently 13-2 when expecting a win.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -11.5

76ers vs. Wizards over/under: 244 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers: -650, Wizards: +466

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. Their bruising 124-97 defeat to Brooklyn might stick with them for a while. The Wizards have struggled against the Nets recently, as their match on Friday was their sixth consecutive loss against Brooklyn.

The Wizards have also struggled mightily against the 76ers over the years, especially on the road. In fact, Washington is just 2-14 in its last 16 road tilts against Philadelphia.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta on Friday, taking the game 125-114. The win made it back-to-back wins for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were among the main playmakers for the 76ers as the former scored 30 points along with seven assists and the latter dropped a double-double with 38 points and 14 rebounds.

For the season, Embiid is averaging 33.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The reigning NBA MVP stuffed the stat sheet in Philadelphia's 131-126 victory over the Wizards on Dec. 6, recording 50 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal.

