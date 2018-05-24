Amar'e Stoudemire mulling coming out of retirement to make NBA return
Stoudemire retired from the NBA in the 2016 offseason, and last played professionally in 2017
Amar'e Stoudemire rode off into the sunset in the offseason of 2016, retiring from the NBA after signing a final deal with the New York Knicks. But his last hooray with the Knicks may not have been his last run in the NBA.
The six-time NBA All-Star said Wednesday in an interview on "The Michael Kay Show" that he's in great shape and training as if he were planning to come out of retirement to join the NBA. When asked by if he was contemplating a return to the NBA, Stoudemire said: "That would be reality."
Stoudemire last played professionally in Israel in 2017, but is slated to play in Ice Cube's Big3 league this summer alongside Jermaine O'Neal, Nate Robinson, Bonzi Wells, David Hawkins and Robert Hite. Over the course of his 14 NBA seasons, he averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds playing for the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat.
Prior to Stoudemire's NBA retirement, he participated in 52 games during the 2015-16 season with the Miami Heat where he averaged 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in a career low 14.7 minutes per game.
