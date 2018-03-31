Anthony Davis shaves his signature unibrow ahead of April Fool's Day but Twitter isn't buying it

Earlier this week, New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis put out a poll on Twitter asking fans whether or not he should shave his unibrow. It caught many by surprise, as Davis' unibrow has become somewhat of a trademark for the NBA star. Heck, his nickname is "The Brow."

The poll was tight but, ultimately, 51 percent of people voted 'yes' to shave it off.

So, on Saturday, the 25-year-old Davis uploaded a video to his Twitter account purportedly showing him shaving the unibrow to reveal a fresh new look.

The people have spoken, time for a little change... pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

However, there's reason to be a little skeptical here. The camera conveniently "falling" away just as Davis is shaving his brow sure is fishy, as is the timing of the whole thing. If you'll quickly consult your calendars, you'll realize today is March 31, which means tomorrow is April 1 -- April Fool's Day. Also, who shaves their unibrow vertically?

While many people are buying the video as legit, there are also many other conspiracy theorists. Let's quickly volley back and forth between some of the reactions.

You shaved your trademark.... what have you done? — Jared Goff's brother Jack (@ThePTEShow) March 31, 2018

Why do i feel like it's still a joke and part of advertisement for Redbull? Am i woke? — Yar (@Numb058) March 31, 2018

This is an outrage! — JRUE (@Kenfohh) March 31, 2018

Phone drop. Gap is blurry. March 31st. Probably makeup/prosthetics or prerecorded, and it’ll be an April fools reveal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/e19VWP4ZaI — Tate Renzenbrink (@TRbrink15) March 31, 2018

It’s just makeup or smthn — Najem Ghanem (@rackzitty14) March 31, 2018

End of an era pic.twitter.com/2vXhSnL2Rs — frank 🃏♦️ (@thenextblgthing) March 31, 2018

There's definitely make-up over Anthony Davis' unibrow after he "shaves" it ... 🕵🏼‍♀️🕵🏼‍♀️🕵🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SRlMqpu2f8 — Jackie Bamberger (@jackie_bam) March 31, 2018

And then there's this guy, who is just a really nice person. They exist on the internet!

Dude, you look so handsome — SK|starlord (@raphaeldeseiOFC) March 31, 2018

My verdict? Well, sure, Davis could have just randomly decided to shave his money-makin' unibrow just before April Fool's Day and had a super random camera malfunction at the exact point where he did the actual shaving, but that seems unlikely. Maybe he planted the camera drop as a red herring or as a device to allow him to wax instead of shave.

But this whole thing is just very suspicious to me, and I've been around on the internet far too long to believe things that appear to be suspicious. I say The Brow lives, and we get an April Fool's Day reveal on Sunday.

There's also the chance that maybe he decides to do it for real because one guy on the internet said he looks handsome.