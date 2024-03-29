Halftime Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 63-59, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Celtics came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Boston 57-15, Atlanta 33-39

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.2 points per game this season.

The Hawks entered their tilt with the Trail Blazers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They took down the Trail Blazers 120-106 on Wednesday. 120 seems to be a good number for Atlanta as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Dejounte Murray, who scored 30 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Celtics unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Hawks by a score of 120-118. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Boston was far and away the favorite.

Despite the loss, the Celtics got a solid performance out of Jayson Tatum, who scored 37 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. The match was Tatum's eighth in a row with at least 30 points.

Atlanta's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 33-39. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.0 points per game. As for Boston, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 57-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Celtics when the teams last played on Monday, sneaking past 120-118. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 17.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.