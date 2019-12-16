Blake Griffin injury update: Pistons star ruled out against Wizards with sore left knee

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee over the offseason, which resulted in him missing the first 10 games of the season. Griffin has been back in action for over a month now, but it appears as though that same knee is still an issue, as Griffin left the game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at halftime due to knee soreness. He did not return.

The six-time All-Star underwent an MRI on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and though the results have yet to be disclosed, he has been ruled out of Monday's matchup with the Washington Wizards. As the severity of the injury is not known, it's possible that the Pistons are just being cautious given how much they have invested in Griffin.

Both the Pistons and Griffin have had an underwhelming start to the season. The Pistons sit ninth in the Eastern Conference at 11-15, while Griffin has posted career lows in points (16.4), rebounds (4.6) and minutes (28.4) per game, as well as shooting percentage (36 percent).

If Griffin is ultimately forced to miss extended time [again], it could be a big blow to Detroit's playoff hopes, as the East is more competitive than many expected before the season's start. For now, though, the hope is that Griffin's latest knee issue is a minor one, and that he will be back in the lineup for the Pistons in short order.