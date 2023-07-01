The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent big man Brook Lopez, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Retaining Lopez, who was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial piece to what the Bucks do on both ends of the floor. Bringing back Lopez and Khris Middleton was at the top of Milwaukee's free agency list, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and after securing Lopez the Bucks can check both things off their list.

While the Bucks managed to bring back their defensive anchor in Lopez, Wojnarowski reports that the veteran big man was also considering joining the Houston Rockets before ultimately returning to Milwaukee. Despite Houston's moves this offseason, which have centered around signing Fred VanVleet, the Bucks give Lopez a significantly better chance of being a title contender.

Lopez had undoubtedly the best season of his career, averaging nearly 16 points a game, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Since joining the Bucks in 2018, Lopez has transformed his game, primarily as a 3-point shooter. Through the first 10 years of his career, Lopez averaged just 1.2 attempts from 3-point range. In the five years he's been with Milwaukee, that number has significantly risen to five attempts per game, where he's making them at a 35.1% clip. The floor spacing Lopez provides opens up the lane for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, allowing him to attack the rim and find guys -- like Lopez -- out on the perimeter.

But Lopez's even bigger contribution comes on he defensive side of the ball. He's already proven he can defend some of the league's best bigs, like reigning MVP Joel Embiid, and is one of the best shot blockers around the NBA today. His career-high nine blocks against the Nets back in March highlighted just how important he is to the Bucks defense.

Retaining Lopez ensures that the Bucks can remain among the league's best defensively, and the offensive production he provides is just a plus.