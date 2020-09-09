Marvin Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and a midseason addition of the Milwaukee Bucks, is retiring from the NBA. "I've been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me," Williams told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. Another veteran Buck, 39-year-old Kyle Korver, is also weighing his future. He told Spears that he will discuss his decision with his family before committing to playing next season or retiring.

Williams was drafted No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Hawks over All-Stars Chris Paul and Deron Williams in 2005, and while he never lived up to the billing, he did carve out a very nice career for himself as a role player. His defensive versatility and 3-point shooting made him a more valuable player as he aged and the league shifted more and more towards small-ball, but after spending the majority of his career with Atlanta and the Charlotte Hornets, he never seriously contended for a championship. He joined the Bucks after securing a mid-season buyout hoping to change that, but Milwaukee was upset by the Miami Heat in the second round in Orlando.

Korver entered the league with far less fanfare. Korver was drafted No. 51 overall by the Nets and was famously traded for cash that was later used to purchase a copier. The Philadelphia 76ers got the better of that exchange as Korver grew into one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He has made a number of deep playoff runs since being selected in 2003, but like Williams, he has never won a championship. He hoped to change that in reuniting with former Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, but the Heat ruined those championship hopes.

The Bucks were among the oldest teams in the NBA this season. Three of their five starters were 30 years old or older, and key role players like Ersan Ilyasova, George Hill and Robin Lopez are also on the wrong side of 30. As the Bucks try to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to remain in Milwaukee for the long haul, they will have to prove to him that they can contend beyond the next few seasons.