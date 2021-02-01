The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 11-8 overall and 7-2 at home, while Portland is 10-8 overall and 5-3 on the road. Milwaukee is 7-11 against the spread this season. Portland has an 8-10 ATS mark.

Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Blazers spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks vs. Blazers over-under: 236.5 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

This past Saturday, the Bucks lost to the Charlotte Hornets on the road, 126-114. Giannis Antetokounmpo almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. He did miss eight of his 19 free throw attempts. Jrue Holiday scored 21 points, and Khris Middleton had 18. Milwaukee scored just six of the game's final 22 points.

Milwaukee has allowed 21 3-pointers in each of its past two games. The Bucks have lost two consecutive games after winning four straight. They have won the last three meetings with the Blazers.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland skirted by the Chicago Bulls 123-122 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from point guard Damian Lillard as time expired. He shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 44 points, nine dimes and five boards. It was Lillard's 21st career game with eight three pointers. He is only one of three players in league history to have 14 or more games with eight 3-pointers.

Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds at Chicago on Saturday. It was his third straight double-double and his team-leading eighth of the season. The Blazers have split their past four games. Lillard scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games against Milwaukee.

How to make Bucks vs. Blazers picks

