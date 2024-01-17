Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take a visit to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening. The Bucks face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Central Division clash in the national spotlight. Milwaukee is 28-12 overall and 9-8 on the road, while Cleveland is 23-15 overall and 14-8 at home. Milwaukee's injury report is clean for the game, with Jae Crowder (core muscle) set to return from a lengthy absence. Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out for the Cavaliers, with Caris LeVert (wrist) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Milwaukee is the 4-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 236.5 points

Bucks vs. Cavaliers money line: Bucks -173, Cavaliers +145

MIL: The Bucks are 8-9 against the spread in road games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 10-10-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks won the first matchup against the Cavaliers this season and did it in Cleveland. Milwaukee shot 51.2% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range in what became an eight-point win, and the Bucks also generated 28 free throw attempts in that game. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 65 points in that matchup, and the Bucks also held the Cavaliers to fewer than 1.09 points per possession on defense. Cleveland shot just 6 of 43 from 3-point range in that matchup, and the Bucks are No. 2 in the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed (34%) over the full season.

Beyond the head-to-head example, the Bucks have elite offensive metrics in key categories. Milwaukee is No. 2 in the NBA in overall efficiency, scoring 121.1 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks have fantastic shooting efficiency, ranking in the top three of the league in field goal percentage (50.2%), 2-point percentage (58.7%) and 3-point percentage (38.3%). Milwaukee keeps pressure on opponents with 26.4 free throw attempts per game, and the Bucks also avoid mistakes, committing a turnover on fewer than 13% of offensive possessions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has the clear advantage over Milwaukee when it comes to defensive impact. The Cavaliers are in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 111.7 points per 100 possessions. Cleveland ranks in the top five of the league in opponent field goal percentage (45.9%) and opponent 2-point percentage (52.3%), and opponents are shooting only 35.6% from 3-point range against the Cavaliers. Cleveland is in the top three of the league in assists allowed (24.2 per game), and the Cavaliers are averaging 7.9 steals per contest.

From there, Milwaukee has clear defensive flaws, including the league's worst mark in turnover creation (11.8 per game) and a bottom-five ranking in steals (6.5 per game). On offense, Cleveland is clearly led by Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 30.1 points per game in the last eight outings and 28.1 points per game for the season. The Cavaliers are shooting 55.7% on 2-point attempts, and Cleveland is firmly in the top 10 of the league in offensive rebound rate (30.1%) and second-chance points (16.2 per game). See which team to pick here.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Bucks picks

