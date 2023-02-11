The Milwaukee Bucks (38-17) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (31-27) on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 14-12 at home, while Milwaukee is 15-12 on the road. Milwaukee is looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games after notching a 115-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Clippers are looking to bounce back from a 110-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in their last outing. Kawhi Leonard (rest) and the Clippers' three trade acquisitions -- Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee, and Eric Gordon -- are all out. Khris Middleton (rest), Bobby Portis (knee), and newly acquired Jae Crowder are out, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 2 points in the latest Clippers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.

Clippers vs. Bucks spread: Clippers -2

Clippers vs. Bucks over/under: 226 points

Clippers vs. Bucks money line: Los Angeles -130, Milwaukee 110

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 110-104 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their loss, Los Angeles got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 18 points, led the way.

The Clippers will be without Leonard in this matchup with the five-time All-Star getting a night of injury management rest. Los Angeles will lean heavily on Paul George, who is having another stellar season, averaging 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, winning 115-106. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds along with six assists.

The Clippers enter the game with only 110.8 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league, so the Bucks will be challenged. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3%, which places them second in the league, which could mean this game will be a defensive struggle. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

