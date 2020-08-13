Watch Now: Grizzlies Limping Toward Finish Line, Playoff Berth ( 1:53 )

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 p.m. ET Thursday at Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The Grizzlies are a half-game behind the Blazers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games as a favorite. The Bucks are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games against the Grizzlies. Memphis is favored by three points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Bucks odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks spread: Grizzlies -3

Grizzlies vs. Bucks over-under: 230.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Bucks money line: Memphis -150, Milwaukee 130

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 122-107 to the Boston Celtics. Ja Morant did register a double-double on 26 points and 13 dimes.

The Grizzlies are technically tied with the Suns (33-39), and they are percentage points up on San Antonio (32-38) for the ninth seed. They do hold the tiebreaker edge over Phoenix. Memphis is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Grizzlies are trying to earn a spot in a play-in series this weekend. They have lost six of seven seeding games.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee scored a 126-113 win against Washington on Tuesday. Frank Mason had 19 points and six assists along with five boards, and Brook Lopez shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play on Thursday as he serves a one-game suspension for head-butting Washington's Moe Wagner in Tuesday's game. Wesley Matthews (foot) will also be out and Ersan Ilyasova (groin) is questionable.

The Bucks will open a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series with Orlando on Monday. They beat the Grizzlies 127-114 in December.

