We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat. Milwaukee is 35-19 overall and 23-6 at home, while Miami is 28-25 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Bucks have won the last four regular-season matchups, including a pair of victories earlier this season. Miami is 24-27-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Bucks are 21-33 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by 8 points in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Milwaukee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -8

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 223 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks: -346, Heat: +272

Bucks vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Bucks

Winning is just a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 19.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Bucks proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 112-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 18 rebounds to go along with five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Milwaukee moved to 3-5 both straight-up and against the spread under Doc Rivers. The Bucks have now covered in consecutive games for the first time in 2024, and they sport a 5-4 ATS record in the second game of a back-to-back this season. Khris Middleton (ankle) remains out for Tuesday's matchup. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as it fell 110-106 to the Boston Celtics. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Heat in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost three in a row. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite the defeat, Miami covered for the third straight game and is 5-1 ATS over its last six contests. The Heat rank fifth in points allowed per game and 10th in defensive rating despite ranking dead last in the NBA in blocks per game. Miami will be severely shorthanded on Tuesday with Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) all out, while Duncan Robinson (shoulder) is listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucks vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 55-35 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.