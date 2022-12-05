The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to have their top three players on the court when they face the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Milwaukee's "Big Three" was given the night off by head coach Mike Budenholzer in a win over Charlotte on Saturday. Orlando is riding an eight-game losing streak and has the league's worst record at 5-19.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.5.

Magic vs. Bucks spread: Magic +9.5

Magic vs. Bucks over/under: 225.5 points

Magic vs. Bucks money line: Orlando +360, Milwaukee -480

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is not worried about winning on a game-by-game basis this season, as Budenholzer would rather be healthy for the playoffs. He rested his top three players on Saturday, and the Bucks still came away with a win over Charlotte, marking their fourth win in five games. The All-Star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are expected to be rested and available on Monday night.

They are combining for more than 65 points per game, with Antetokounmpo averaging a team-high 31.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Milwaukee has won 10 straight games against Orlando, which has the worst record in the NBA (5-19) coming into this contest. The Magic will be without Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Chuma Okeke (knee) on Monday.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is playing without multiple key players right now, but that has allowed some of the other players to step up and make impacts. Center Bol Bol scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Saturday, while shooting guard Terrence Ross had 18 points on 7 of 7 shooting off the bench. The Magic also still have star rookie Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Guard Franz Wagner is scoring 19.0 points per game, scoring at least 16 points in 16 of his last 17 games. Milwaukee's Middleton missed nearly eight months of action due to knee and wrist injuries, and he has only played in one game so far this season. He is likely going to be on a minutes restriction in this game, so he will not be as impactful as he usually would be. The Bucks also have several key players on their injury report with Grayson Allen (foot) and Brook Lopez (rest) questionable, while Serge Ibaka (illness) and MarJon Beauchamp (illness) are out.

