A potentially high-scoring Eastern Conference showdown features the Indiana Pacers (13-8) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) matching up on Wednesday. Indiana looks to get back on track after having its four-game win streak halted. On Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Pacers 123-109. Milwaukee's won three of its last four outings. The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 133-129 in an overtime bout on Monday.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -6.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 258 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -258, Indiana +251

IND: The Indiana Pacers have hit the 1H ML in 16 of their last 26 away games

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the game total Over in 33 of their last 49 games

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is an athletic and dominant force. The seven-time All-Star ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.6) and seventh in rebounds (10.7) with 5.1 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 61% from the field. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. That was his 16th double-double on the season.

Guard Damian Lillard has the offensive talent to catch fire with ease. Lillard's range on his jumper is astounding while doing a superb job getting his teammates involved. The 33-year-old finishes around the rim consistently as well. He averages 25 points, 4.6 rebounds and seven assists per game. On Dec. 5 versus the Knicks, Lillard notched 28 points and seven dimes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Guard Tyrese Haliburton's breakout season continues. Haliburton (6'5) uses his height to scan the court and make the correct read as a facilitator. The Iowa State product scores from all three levels with regularity. Haliburton leads the NBA in assists (12.3) and ranks 13th in scoring (26.3). He's dished out 15-plus assists in six games thus far. In Monday's win over the Pistons, Haliburton dropped 14 points and 16 assists.

Center Myles Turner provides Indiana with an elite rim protector. The Texas product also has a smooth jumper on the outside. Turner leads the team in boards (8) and blocks (2.1) with 17.4 points per game. In his previous outing, the 27-year-old racked up 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

