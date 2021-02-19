The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 16-13 overall and 9-4 at home, while the Thunder are 11-17 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Thunder beat the Bucks 114-109 in the most recent meeting on Sunday.

Milwaukee is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Thunder spread: Bucks -10.5

Bucks vs. Thunder over-under: 231.5 points

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -10.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday,122-113. The Thunder have lost five of six games, with their only win during that span coming against the Bucks on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and handing out six assists in his return from a knee injury. Mike Muscala scored 21 points.

OKC is coming into Friday's game scoring the fifth fewest points per game in the league, at only 107.7 on average. Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points vs. the Bucks on Sunday, making all four of his 3-point attempts. Oklahoma City has held its opponents to the second-fewest fast break points per game in the NBA (10.0).

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was easily dispatched by Toronto Raptors on Thursday, 110-96. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Antetokounmpo has registered 20 points,10 rebounds and five assists in five consecutive games, the second-longest such streak of his career. The Bucks have lost five straight games.

Milwaukee failed to reach 100 points for the first time this season on Thursday. The Bucks rank second in the league in field goal percentage, at 48.8. Khris Middleton made just 10 of 22 shots from the field and two of seven 3-point attempts vs. OKC on Sunday. Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) will miss his seventh consecutive game on Friday.

How to make Bucks vs. Thunder picks

