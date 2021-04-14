The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 14-41 overall and 9-18 at home, while Milwaukee is 33-20 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Bucks have won the last five meetings between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by nine-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236. Before entering any Bucks vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Bucks:

Timberwolves vs. Bucks spread: Timberwolves +9

Timberwolves vs. Bucks over-under: 236 points

Timberwolves vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -440, Minnesota +360



What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks made easy work of the Orlando Magic on Sunday in a 124-87 victory. Khris Middleton scored 21 points. Bobby Portis double-doubled with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee halted a three-game losing streak with the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed five consecutive games with a sore knee. He is questionable for Wednesday's game. He has missed seven of the team's last 12 games. Milwaukee has a 6-6 record during that span. P.J. Tucker (calf) is also questionable.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, 127-97. Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) missed the game. Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight rebounds. Minnesota has lost three of its past four games.

The Timberwolves missed 36-of-49 3-point attempts against the Nets. D'Angelo Russell came off the bench and scored 15 points on Tuesday. He has scored 25-plus points in three of five games since returning from a two-month layoff due to knee surgery.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.