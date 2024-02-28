We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 27-31 overall and 15-14 at home, while Cleveland is 38-19 overall and 18-9 on the road. The Cavaliers are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls are ninth.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Bulls +5

Bulls vs. Cavaliers over/under: 216.5 points

Bulls vs. Cavaliers money line: Bulls: +167, Cavaliers: -201

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland is coming off a heroic 121-119 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers trailed 119-118 when Max Strus hit a pull-up 3-pointer from beyond half court as time expired to win the game. Strus finished with 21 points in the win while Donovan Mitchell paced Cleveland with 31 points and six assists.

The Cavaliers shot 53.0% from the floor and went 20-for-40 from the 3-point line, with Strus and Mitchell both knocking down seven trifectas each. Cleveland also dominated the glass 47-36 in the victory and is second in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage (77.5%) for the season.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls took a 105-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Bulls were up 42-29 in the second quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead and suffered a brutal loss at home. DeMar DeRozan had 25 points in the victory, while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago was an unfathomable 2-for-29 from beyond the arc as a team and shot 39.8% from the floor overall. It was the fourth loss in the last six games for Chicago, and this run has come despite the fact that the Bulls have averaged eight more field-goal attempts per game than their opponents during that span.

Key Betting Info

DeRozan will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 22.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between -6.5 to -3.5.

The Bulls are 6-4-1 against the spread in their last 11 games as a home dog.

The Cavaliers are 16-12 against the spread in their last 28 games when on the road.

