We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center. Chicago is 36-39 overall and 19-19 at home, while Atlanta is 34-40 overall and 14-22 on the road. The Bulls are currently the No. 9 seed in the East, while the Hawks are the No. 10 seed, and both teams are likely in a position where they'll need to win two NBA play-in games to make the actual postseason.

The Bulls have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Hawks and are 8-2 against the spread during that span. This time around, Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points.

Bulls vs. Hawks spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls vs. Hawks over/under: 222 points

Bulls vs. Hawks money line: Bulls: -135, Hawks: +114

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls came out on top against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 109-101 on Sunday. Alex Caruso put together an impressive performance, going 7-for-8 from the 3-point line on his way to 21 points while also producing five rebounds, five assists and five steals. He was only the eighth player in NBA history to make seven 3-pointers with five rebounds, five assits and five steals in a game.

DeMar DeRozan also had 27 points and eight assists in the victory, and all five Bulls starters reached double-figures in scoring as Chicago shot 52.5% from the floor and went 17-for-29 from the 3-point line. The Bulls won and covered their first two matchups with the Hawks this season despite being underdogs in both games.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Hawks' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 122-113 to the Bucks. Despite the defeat, the Hawks got a solid performance out of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 38 points and 10 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the loss and continues to play a significant role with Trae Young (finger) out. Murray averaged 27.1 points, 9.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals in the month of March with Young out of the lineup. Outside of Young, Atlanta will be without Onyeka Okongwu (toe), while Jalen Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Key Betting Info

The Hawks are headed into this one without Young once again after he underwent surgery on his finger in February. On the year, Young averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Bulls are 4-13 against the spread in their last 17 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Bulls are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games when the spread was between -4.5 to -1.5.

The Hawks are 12-24 against the spread in their last 36 games when on the road.

How to make Bulls vs. Hawks picks

