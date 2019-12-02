Bulls vs. Kings odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from advanced computer

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 8-10 overall and 5-3 at home, while Chicago is 6-14 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Kings beat the Bulls by 19 and 27 points last season. Sacramento has won eight of its last 13 games. The Bulls have lost three in a row, including the first two games on a three-game road trip. Sacramento is favored by five points in the latest Kings vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 211. Before entering any Bulls vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line. It's already returned over $700 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 6 on a blistering 9-1 run.

the model is leaning over

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday in a 100-97 win over Denver. The win featured a strong surge after the half to overcome a 57-40 deficit.

Buddy Hield scored the Kings' last eight points of regulation while outscoring the Nuggets 8-1 over the final 1:58. He finished off a 21-point effort with four of the team's 10 points in overtime.

Meanwhile, Chicago fell 107-103 to Portland. Zach LaVine finished with 28 points, five assists and six rebounds. He has scored 64 points in his past two games. He is averaging a team-leading 22.2 points per game. He is shooting 43.1 percent from the field.

Sacramento is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.8 on average. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own, as they have only been able to knock down 42.3 percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league.

