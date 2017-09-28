Carmelo Anthony says he and Paul George almost got traded to Cavs before NBA Draft

NBA reporters across the country have had their work cut out for them this offseason. It seemed every day there were new deals or trades popping up. And now, it appears they'll have to compete with a new presence in the news-breaking game: Carmelo Anthony.

The new Oklahoma City Thunder forward told SiriusXM Radio that "a deal was done" to send him to the Houston Rockets, but fell through at the last minute. Now, Anthony has another bomb to drop. Apparently, he and Paul George -- who are now teammates in OKC -- were set to be teammates in Cleveland. "Me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night," Melo said on the show. In the end, like the Rockets deal he mentioned, the trade also fell apart. Via ESPN:

Carmelo Anthony said in a SiriusXM interview that there was a trade in place on the night of the NBA Draft that would have sent both he and Paul George to Cleveland: "Me and PG have a very close friendship. Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night. we were communicating about that. The deal was actually done and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the season."

There were plenty of reports throughout the summer that the Cavaliers were very close to acquiring George around draft night, but none of them had Anthony also moving to Cleveland, so this is pretty interesting.

It would be fascinating to see the details of the proposed deal (or deals) that would have gotten both George and Anthony to Cleveland.