The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33) will try to bounce back from an untimely three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-52) on Wednesday night. Cleveland has dropped into a tie with Orlando for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with just three games remaining in the regular season after losing to the Clippers on Sunday. The Cavs are one game back of third-place New York and are only a half-game ahead of sixth-place Indiana. Memphis won three straight games at the beginning of the month, but it has lost back-to-back games since then.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under is 213.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies spread: Cavaliers -18.5

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 213.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies money line: Cavaliers: -2000, Grizzlies: +1049

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is happy to return home after a disappointing five-game road trip that ended with a 120-118 loss to the Clippers on Sunday. The Cavaliers led by as many as 26 points before Paul George poured in 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead a shocking comeback. Darius Garland led six double-digit scorers for Cleveland with 28 points, while Max Strus and Evan Mobley both had 20 points.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell was held out of that game due to injury management, but he practiced on Tuesday and is expected to play on Wednesday. Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 26.4 points, 6.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Cleveland is 14-4 in its last 18 home games against Memphis, and the Cavaliers have covered the spread in eight of the last 12 head-to-head meetings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Cleveland went 1-4 during its five-game road trip and is currently on a three-game losing streak, making it difficult to justify the massive spread on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have already pulled off one big upset this month, taking down Milwaukee as 12-point underdogs last Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 35 points, while Gregory Jackson posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are going to be without many key players on Wednesday due to injuries, giving some of their younger players a chance to step up. Jordan Goodwin had a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with 10 points on Tuesday, while Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Trey Jemison each added 14 points. Pippen has averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals over his last three games. See which team to pick here.

