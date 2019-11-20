Cavaliers vs. Heat odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from proven projection model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 9-3 overall and 5-0 at home, while Cleveland is 4-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Cavaliers enter Wednesday's matchup with an abysmal 2-16 record in their last 18 road games. Miami, meanwhile, is 16-0 in its last 16 games against the Cavaliers at home. Miami is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and entered Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and consistently beaten NBA odds.

Now, it has simulated Heat vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Miami took down New Orleans 109-94 on Saturday. Bam Adebayo dropped a double-double with 18 points and 14 boards in addition to three blocks. Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 13.9 points and 10.5 rebounds thus far this season. Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring at 18.4 points per game and assists with 7.2 per game. Miami's 9-3 start is tied for the best in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Cleveland lost to New York on Monday, 123-105. The Cavaliers were down 94-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Kevin Love missed the New York game with a back injury and Larry Nance Jr. sat out with a thumb injury. Both players are expected to return on Wednesday. Love leads the Cavaliers in scoring with 18.2 points per game and 12.1 rebounds per game.

The Heat enter tonight's matchup with a 47.9 field goal percentage, best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have only been able to knock down 43.3 percent of their shots, which is the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.