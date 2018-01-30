Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons



Date: Tuesday,, Jan. 30



Tuesday,, Jan. 30 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan



Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Pistons shocked the NBA world Monday when they made a blockbuster trade for Blake Griffin. However, in the process of making that trade, Detroit traded away two of it's starters. The Pistons will probably not have Griffin yet which means they get to play the Cavaliers without two of their key pieces.

That said, would it still shock anyone if the Cavaliers lose? If there's one thing we've has learned about Cleveland this season it's that it has a bad habit of losing games it should win. This was the case even before the dark cloud of drama began to swallow them alive.

Cleveland is the obvious the favorite here. Detroit is on a major losing streak, missing two starters, and it has never had the best depth. If there is a bright side for Stan Van Gundy's club, it's that they'll get a chance to give Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard some major game minutes.