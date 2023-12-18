The Houston Rockets will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of Monday's NBA schedule. Cleveland is 14-12 overall and 7-6 at home, while Houston is 13-10 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Cavs have won five of the last six meetings, with all six of those games decided by double-digits. The Rockets are 15-6 against the spread this season, while the Cavaliers are 11-14 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 4 points in the latest Rockets vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over/under is 214 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Rockets over/under: 214 points

Cavaliers vs. Rockets money line: Cavaliers: -176, Rockets: +147

What to know about the Rockets

The Rockets unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday as they took a 128-119 hit at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense. Houston did have seven players in double-digits in the defeat, led by Fred VanVleet with 22 points and Alperen Sengun with 20 points.

New coach Ime Udoka has made a complete turnaround to Houston's defense, which ranks second in defensive rating after ranking second-to-last in the stat a year ago. On offense, the team's five starters are the only players averaging in double-digits, led by Sengun's 19.7 points per game. He's also averaging 9.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while newcomer VanVleet is putting up 16.6 points and 8.4 assists.

What to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 127-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell had 22 points and 13 assists.

Mitchell is being forced to take on more of a playmaking role with Darius Garland (jaw) sidelined. Additionally, Evan Mobley (knee) is also out, robbing the Cavs of their second and third-leading scorers. Those absences are requiring players like Isaac Okoro to step up, and the former top-five draft pick is coming off a season-high of 18 points in the win over Atlanta.

Key Betting Info

The Rockets have performed about as expected as the underdog this season and currently sit at 7-10 as such. The Cavaliers have performed about as expected when favored so far this season and currently sit at 10-6 when expecting a win.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Rockets are 15-4-2 against the spread in their last 21 games vs teams allowing more than 102 PPG.

The Cavaliers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games vs teams that win more than 55% of games.

The Rockets are 10-6-1 against the spread in their last 17 games when not the favorite.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Rockets picks

