The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are 8-18 overall and 4-10 at home, while Cleveland is 17-10 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Cavaliers enter Monday's matchup having won four of their last six games, while the Spurs have won two straight.

Cleveland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 219. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Cavaliers:

Spurs vs. Cavaliers spread: Spurs +7.5

Spurs vs. Cavaliers over/under: 219 points

Spurs vs. Cavaliers money line: San Antonio +240, Cleveland -305

Spurs vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Spurs

It was a close one, but this past Saturday San Antonio sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 115-111 victory. The top scorers for San Antonio were small forward Keldon Johnson (21 points) and shooting guard Romeo Langford (19 points). Devin Vassell also had a productive performance off the bench, recording 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Spurs are scoring 110.0 points per game this season, which ranks 25th in the NBA. Defensively, San Antonio is giving up 120.4 points per game on average, the worst mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, winning 110-102. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Allen is averaging 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers feature the league's top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 104.8 points per game. Cleveland is allowing opponents to make just 38.2% of their field goal attempts this season.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.