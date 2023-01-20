The Golden State Warriors (22-23) will try to bounce back from their overtime loss to Boston when they go on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) on Friday night. Golden State is wrapping up a five-game road trip and is trying to get back to the .500 mark overall this season. Cleveland has lost two of its last three games, falling to Memphis in a 115-114 final on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 8 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Warriors vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 45-20 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Warriors spread: Cavaliers -8

Cavaliers vs. Warriors over/under: 224 points

Cavaliers vs. Warriors money line: Cleveland -345, Golden State +270

Cavaliers vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has already picked up one win against Cleveland this season, as Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points during a fourth-quarter rally. The Warriors could have several rotational players back on Friday, as head coach Steve Kerr said there is a "good chance" that Jonathan Kuminga (foot) and JaMychal Green (leg) return for this game. They were able to put up an impressive fight against Boston on Thursday, covering the 6.5-point spread in the overtime loss.

Curry was one of four Golden State players who scored at least 20 points, as he poured in 29 points and dished out seven assists. Shooting guard Klay Thompson (24), shooting guard Jordan Poole (24) and small forward Andrew Wiggins (20) were each key contributors as well. Golden State has covered the spread in six consecutive meetings between these teams.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

There is some roster uncertainty for Golden State coming into this game, as it is the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors picked up a win against Washington in the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday, but they lost by a total of 104 points in their previous five tries in this scheduling spot. Thompson missed all of those games, while Curry, Wiggins and Draymond Green were each held out twice.

The Warriors went all out to try to beat Boston on Thursday, as Curry, Poole and Wiggins each played 40-plus minutes. Cleveland was without star guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday, but the Cavaliers still covered the 7.5-point spread. He is questionable to return on Friday night, but Caris LeVert stepped up with 23 points in the one-point loss. Cleveland is 15-3 in its last 18 home games, while Golden State is 5-18 on the road this season.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Warriors vs. Cavaliers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.