Cavs vs. Celtics, Game 7: LeBron James blocks Terry Rozier's dunk attempt, then stares into our souls
The Cavs stole the momentum in the third quarter, and James' block was a huge part of it
We knew that Cavaliers star LeBron James would have some signature moments in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday -- we just didn't know what form they would take.
One of them came in the third quarter, when, after throwing the ball away, James raced down court and made up for his mistake by thoroughly rejecting Terry Rozier's dunk attempt.
As if the block weren't enough, LeBron stayed down on that end of the court, staring down pretty much the entire arena as his team went back on offense.
The block was a huge momentum swing for the Cavs, who were in the midst of building a lead after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half.
No matter how many times you see it, you have to marvel at what LeBron is doing in his 15th NBA season.
